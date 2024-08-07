Margaret MacLellan née Hobbert of O’Rahilly’s Villas, London and Tralee Community Nursing Unit; died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Community Hospital, on 7th August 2024, beloved wife of the late Leo, dear daughter of the late Con and Hannah, cherished sister of Mossie, Brendan, Billy, Ann & Phil and the late James, Maureen, Dooks, Charles, Eileen, Paddy, Kathleen (died July 2024) & Joanie (died July 2024) and adored niece of the late Eily. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (9th August) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.