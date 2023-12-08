Margaret Geaney, Tralee and formerly of Reacashla, Brosna.
Margaret will be sadly missed by her neighbours and friends. May Margaret rest in peace.
Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this evening (Fri Dec 8th) from 6pm to 8pm. Remains Arriving at St. Carthage's Church, Brosna on Saturday morning where the Requiem mass for Margaret Geaney will be celebrated at 11am.
Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Brosna.
