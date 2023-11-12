Margaret Fletton nee O’Brien of Rahoonane and formerly Mitchel’s Crescent, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on 11th November 2023, beloved wife of Ian, cherished mother of John Paul, Regina, Freddie, Anthony & Gary and dear sister of Ann, John, Pamela, Alan and the late Mary. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her grandchildren Damien, Chloe, Amy, Jamie, Brayden, Keeley & Emily, sons-in-law Roy & Daniel, daughters-in-law Sandra & Sineád, Godson Anthony, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (13th November) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.