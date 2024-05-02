Advertisement

Margaret Conway (née Allen)

May 2, 2024 15:45 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret Conway (née Allen)

The death has occurred of

Margaret Conway
(née Allen)

Derrevrin, Abbeydorney, Kerry

 

May Margaret rest in peace.

 

Reposing privately and house strictly private. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (4th May) at 10 am in St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney) followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus