The death has occurred of
Margaret Conway
(née Allen)
May Margaret rest in peace.
Reposing privately and house strictly private. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (4th May) at 10 am in St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney) followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
