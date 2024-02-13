Margaret Byrne (nee Moriarty) 9 Mountain View, Killorglin, Co. Kerry and formerly of Ceann O Bhri, Killorglin on 12th February, peacefully at home in the loving care of her devoted family. (Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Hannah and her husband Thomas). Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Ellen, sons John, Tommy, Peter, Declan and William, sisters Sheila and Hannah Mary, brothers Paddy, Jack, Tom, Dan and Timmy, her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Held in Eternal Embrace, May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) on Wednesday, 14th February, from 5.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Killorglin on Thursday, 15th February, for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church