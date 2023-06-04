Margaret Ann Browne, St. Mary of The Angels, Beaufort and formerly of Sandy Lane, Banna, Ardfert, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on June 7th, 2023, beloved daughter of the late Bill and Ellen Browne and dear sister of Marian, Breda, Donal, Billy and the late Eileen and Tomás,

Sadly missed by her loving family, nephews, nieces, her extended family, including all at St. Mary of The Angels.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret Ann will be celebrated at 12 noon streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 . Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert,

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Mary of The Angels, Beaufort, via “Donation” link http://www.savestmaryoftheangels.com/ or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

Rest in Peace.