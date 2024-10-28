Mag (Margaret) Fitzgerald, Mitchels Avenue, Tralee, Co Kerry
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery, Oakview, Tralee.
House Private Please
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family Information: Pre-deceased by her parents Bridget and Johnny and brother Timmy.
Beloved sister of Stephen, Michael, Johnny, Denis, Nora and Julianne. Sadly missed by her loving family – brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
Rest in peace
Recommended
Thomas McEllistrim announces candidacy for general election for Independent Ireland partyOct 28, 2024 13:31
State hopeful to have book of evidence against alleged fraudster Samantha Cookes in two weeksOct 28, 2024 13:26
Kerry Racing NewsOct 28, 2024 13:06
Victory for Padraig HarringtonOct 28, 2024 13:04
Intermediate Club Football final replay brought forward by a dayOct 28, 2024 12:43