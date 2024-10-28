Mag (Margaret) Fitzgerald, Mitchels Avenue, Tralee, Co Kerry

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery, Oakview, Tralee.

House Private Please

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Pre-deceased by her parents Bridget and Johnny and brother Timmy.

Beloved sister of Stephen, Michael, Johnny, Denis, Nora and Julianne. Sadly missed by her loving family – brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace