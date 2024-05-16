Advertisement

May 16, 2024 14:44 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of

Lucy Hanafin

Ballyrickard Court and formerly of Monavalley and Boherbee, Tralee, Kerry

Lucy is pre-deceased by her parents John and Liz and her brother Billy.

Beloved mother of Frank and loving partner of Tom [Galvin].

Sadly missed by her loving family, neighbours and friends.

 

May She Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3.30PM to 5.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

 

House Private Please.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

