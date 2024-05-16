The death has occurred of
Lucy Hanafin
Lucy is pre-deceased by her parents John and Liz and her brother Billy.
Beloved mother of Frank and loving partner of Tom [Galvin].
Sadly missed by her loving family, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3.30PM to 5.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
House Private Please.
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
