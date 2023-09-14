Lorraine Flanagan née Breen

Lorraine Flanagan nee Breen of Sunday’s Well and formerly Leith, Tralee and Corby, England, died peacefully on 13th September 2023, beloved daughter of Michael & Sylvia. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her children Erin & Ciaran, their father Michael, brother Eddie, nephews Daniel & Conor, aunts, relatives, colleagues and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (17th September) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Lorraine will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.