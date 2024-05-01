The death has occurred of
Liz Best
(née O'Sullivan)
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm. Requiem Mass for Liz will be celebrated on Friday in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert
Rest in Peace.
