Lily Lynn (nee O’Callaghan) of Rathscannell, Abbeydorney, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on 16th September 2023, beloved wife of the late John, cherished mother of Karina and dear sister of Kathleen, Mary, John, Denis, Patrick, Breda, Eileen, Anne and the late Anthony & Terry.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Monday (18th September) from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass for Lily will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of U.H.K. or the Palliative Care Unit U.H.K. , care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.