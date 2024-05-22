The death has occurred of
Liam Walsh
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (23rd May) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel
on Friday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Liam will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment
afterwards in Finuge Burial Grounds.
Rest in Peace.
