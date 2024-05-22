Liam Walsh

The death has occurred of

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (23rd May) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel

on Friday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Liam will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment

afterwards in Finuge Burial Grounds.

Rest in Peace.