Liam Nolan, Manor Court, Adare, Co. Limerick & Late of Burlington, Pepsi and Wyeth

June 30th 2024 Peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre surrounded by his loving family, his devoted wife Mary,

his sons Rob and Mark, his sister Colette Collins,

daughters-in-law Nora and Marion, niece Gemma, sister-in-law Norma and great pal Pete.

He will be sadly missed by his family, brother Jimmy, grandchildren Ellie, Adam, Leia and Oliver, his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at his home in Manor Court ( Eircode V94K5F2 ) this Tuesday evening July 2nd from 6pm with evening prayers at 7:30pm. Removal to arrive at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare on Wednesday July 3rd for 12 Noon Funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery. Liam’s Funeral Mass will be live steamed from " Holy Trinity Abbey Church Adare".

Family Flowers only please, Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre