Larry McCaffrey, Mitchel's Avenue Tralee Co Kerry.
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee, on Thursday morning at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Larry’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
House Private Please.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Fuschia Unit. St. Margaret’s Road, Killarney c/o McElligotts Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family Information:- Deeply regretted by his loving family – his sons John and Tim, daughters Ann and Lisa, grandchildren Patrick, Johnny, Elaine, Tracey. Jennifer, Joseph, Michael and Niamh, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gerard and Ted, nephews, nieces, extended family, his wonderful community and carers at the Fuschia Unit Killarney, neighbours and friends.
May He Rest in Peace
