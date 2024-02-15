The death has occurred of

Kyle Rostron of Fairway Heights and formerly O’Rahilly’s Villas Tralee and Nigel, South Africa, died peacefully after a short illness on 13th

February 2024, beloved son of Natalie and the late Keith and dearest brother of the late Shannon.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandfather Bill, his cousins especially Willow, aunts Anna, Janet, Vanessa & Belinda, uncles Martin, Kevin, Jean

& Junior, relatives, his work colleagues in the Rose Hotel and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (16th February) from

5 to 6.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Kyle will be celebrated at

10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Followed by Private Cremation.

Rest in Peace.