Kitty O’Connell (née Nagle) of Clandouglas, Lixnaw and formerly Banna, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at age 101 years at home surrounded by her

loving family on the 5th September 2023, beloved wife of the late Moss, dearest mother of Dominic, Sr. Maureen, Kathleen, Teresa, Eileen and

George, sister of the late James, Robert, Sr. Lucy, Mary and Margaret.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews,

grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (7th September) from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s

Church, Lixnaw on Friday at 10:45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. (streamed on Kitty's Funeral Mass).

Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Rest in Peace.

House private please.