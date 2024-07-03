Kitty Moynihan (née Crowley)

The death has occurred of

Kitty Moynihan

(nee Crowley)

Presbytery View, Rathmore / Shanaclough, Castletown Kenneigh.

Peacefully on the 2nd July 2024 surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of staff & management of Killarney Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Jeremiah. Sadly missed by her loving family. Daughter Marie (Cleverley), son John, son-in-law Richard, daughter-in-law Ciara, grandchildren Eve, George, Ellie and Dara, sister Mary Keane, brother Anthony, best friend Eilish & goddaughter Sinead, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Rosary at 8pm, Wednesday 3rd July at her daughter's home, Kilquane, Headford (V93N6W0). Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Thursday, 4th July, from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Rathmore, Friday, 5th July, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kitty's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie. Family flowers only, please.