Kitty Lovett Hanifin (nee O’Brien) of Castlemaine and Annascaul, formerly Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, died peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken family, on 22nd September 2023, beloved wife of the late Paddy Joe (Lovett) and formerly the late Ned (Hanifin).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her son Jimmy Lovett - New York, daughters Kay O’Connor - Killarney, Imelda Greaney - New York, Patricia Foley- Keel, Una Cronin - Rathmore & Maria Fox- Annascaul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepchildren Eddie, Johnny, Marie & Tommy, sisters Madge & Carmel, Joe Cashman - Glanmire - her heartbroken partner, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Lovett Family Home (V92VW92), Brackluin, Annascaul on Monday (25th September) from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul, on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery, Annascaul. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.