Kitty Healy of Stack’s Villas, Tralee; died peacefully on 26th October 2024, beloved daughter of the late Matthew & Mary and dear sister of Sonny, Frances (Quirke) and the late Eily, John, Beatrice, Betty, Nora, Mary, Michael & Charlie. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law Richard, sisters-in-law Elsie & Ena, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (30th October) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.