Kitty Enright née O’Connell of Alderwood Road, Tralee and formerly Rathmorral, Causeway.

Reposing at her home (v92 V6DO) Tralee on Friday (21st June) from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Private cremation will follow.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.