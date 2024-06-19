Advertisement

Kitty Enright née O’Connell

Jun 20, 2024 08:02 By receptionradiokerry
Kitty Enright née O’Connell

Kitty Enright née O’Connell of Alderwood Road, Tralee and formerly Rathmorral, Causeway.

Reposing at her home (v92 V6DO) Tralee on Friday (21st June) from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Private cremation will follow.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

Tommy drew and Denise lacey ou

Jun 20, 2024 07:12

our condolences to all the Enright family may she rest in peace

Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus