Kit (Kathleen) Fleming (née Riordan)

On 28th December 2023, suddenly but peacefully at her residence in the presence of her devoted husband Mick. Sadly missed by her loving children Patrick, Helen (McMahon), Mairead (O’Leary), and Noel. Her daughters-in-law Nora Mai and Áine, her sons-in-law Brendan and Aeneas. Her adored grandchildren Ben, Katelyn, Aoibhe, Ross, Gráinne, Amelia, Michael, and Sophie. Her treasured Mary-Kate and Louise. Her family James, John Christy, Nora Mai, Joan, Niall and Tadhgie, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Kit rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence P51 FF24 on Sunday 31st of December from 1:30pm to 5pm.

Removal from her residence on Monday the 1st of January for requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, Co Cork at 12 noon, with burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on christ-the-king-church-knocknagree - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)

Family flowers only please.