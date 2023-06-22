Advertisement

Jun 23, 2023 14:06 By receptionradiokerry
Kieran Rochford

Kieran Rochford, Knopogue, Ballyduff

Reposing at Lawlors Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Sunday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Monday for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

