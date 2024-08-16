Kieran Curtin, Missouri, USA and formerly of Knockachur, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry died suddenly in the USA on August 11th. Predeceased by his grandparents Jack and Nora Curtin and Denis and Elizabeth Curtin. Kieran will be sadly missed by his wife Rachel, parents Jack and Cait Curtin, daughters Emilia and Sophia and their mother Stephanie, brother John, sister Elizabeth, sister-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law John, relatives and friends.

May Kieran rest in peace

Advertisement

Kieran's funeral service will take place in Knocknagoshel at a later date. There will be a memorial mass for Kieran on Monday, August 19th in St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel at 7:30pm. Kieran's memorial mass will be live streamed on the St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.