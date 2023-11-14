Kevin John Quilligan, Lios Ard, Lisloose and formerly of St. Martins Park, Tralee. Kevin – pre-deceased by his cherished daughter Sienna Rose. Kevin is the beloved husband of Natasha and adored father of Leah, Kayla, Mia, Arianna, Cassianna and Annabella. Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, daughters, his mother Margaret Rose, father John, brothers Kieran, Anthony and Johnaboy, sisters Rosaleen, Philomena, Joanne and Vicky, father-in-law Danny, mother-in-law Abina, godson Brooklyn, niece Bellarose, nephews Callum and Karson, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 2.00pm to 3.30pm. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee, on Friday morning at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Kevin’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.