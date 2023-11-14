Kevin Aiden Kinney, Castletown Rectory, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick and 54 Prescott Avenue, Bronxville, New York: November 11th 2023, peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of the late Bridget Agnes Loving father of Deirdre, Maura, Beth and Kevin Very deeply regretted by his son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Alison, brother Donal, sister Kathleen, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Castletown Rectory, Pallaskenry V94 HYT2, Tuesday evening from 4pm with evening prayers at 6pm. Removal to arrive Wednesday morning for 11:30am Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry, with burial afterwards at Kilconly Cemetery, Beale, Co. Kerry. In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Kevin's funeral mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking Here.

House private Wednesday morning, please.