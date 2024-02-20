Kerry Keane of Knockawaddra, Tralee and formerly Mein, Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (21st February) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 where the Requiem Mass for Kerry will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- Predeceased by his wife Maura, daughter Niamh, sister Eily and brothers James, Eamonn, Larry & Charlie.

Advertisement

Deeply missed by his children Louise, Conor, Ruth & Liz, daughter-in-law Anita, sons-in-law Derry & Rod, cherished grandchildren Moya, Cathy, Fia, Cara, Robyn, Finn, Kerrie & Matt, sister May, brothers-in-law John, Neil and Brendan (O’Sullivan), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace