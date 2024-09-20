Kay Tarrant of Connolly Park and formerly Clash, Tralee.
Died peacefully on 18th September 2024, beloved mother of Nicola and dear sister of Bridie, Markie, Anne, Padraig & James and his wife Amanda
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandson Kian, son-in-law Leighton, Godson Jamie, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (23rd September) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kay will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to a charity of your choice.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Derry rule out Gallagher returnSep 20, 2024 18:02
Friday Munster PPS resultsSep 20, 2024 16:46
Multi-million-euro expansion approved for Kerry women’s refugeSep 20, 2024 17:19
Resident claims conditions in Peter McVerry Trust complex in Tralee unbearable due to anti-social behaviourSep 20, 2024 13:34
Minister 'not happy' with speed residents are being moved from Ocean View Care HomeSep 20, 2024 12:23