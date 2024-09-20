Kay Tarrant of Connolly Park and formerly Clash, Tralee.

Died peacefully on 18th September 2024, beloved mother of Nicola and dear sister of Bridie, Markie, Anne, Padraig & James and his wife Amanda

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandson Kian, son-in-law Leighton, Godson Jamie, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (23rd September) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kay will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Rest in Peace.