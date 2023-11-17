Kay Houlihan née Kerrisk, Ardcanaught, Castlemaine and Avondale, Dingle, passed away on the 16th of November 2023, in the excellent care of the Respiratory Consultant and Team at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Predeceased by her husband Vincent, son Brian, grandson Ciarán, brothers Declan, Seán and Denis, sisters Noreen, Eileen,Maureen and Nancy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Veronica, Lorraine and Colette, son John, grandchildren Rachel, Molly, Lucy, Louis, Charlie, Kate and Luca, sons in law Tom, Carlo and Ultan, daughter in law Janeen, sister in law May Kerrisk, brother in law David Rae, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many Probus and Bridge friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her home V92 C440 on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.