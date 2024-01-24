The death has occurred of
Kay Dineen
(née Casey)
Pre-deceased by her husband Séan, brother Brendan and her sister Bernadette.
Cherished mother of Brian, Colm, Shane, Claire and Susan.
Deeply mourned by her loving family - her sons, daughters, brothers Donie, Liam, Joe and Padraig, sisters Anne and Marie, grandchildren Lily, Adam, Clara, Seàn, Elise and Ella, son-in-law Diarmuid, daughters-in-law Karen, Catherine and Sarah, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.
May she rest in peace
Reposing at Eamonn O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
Funeral cortege for Kay Dineen [née Casey] will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Friday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.
Kay’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-gertrudes-church
Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.
Family flowers only please.
