Kathleen O’Riordan (née Hobbert), Annagh, Tralee and formerly of O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died on July 23rd 2024, beloved wife of the late James, predeceased by her parents Con and Hannah Hobbert, dearest mother of Mary, Anne and James, sister of Margaret, Mossie, Brendan, Billy, Ann, Phil and the late James, Maureen, Dooks, Charles, Eileen, Paddy and Joanie (died July 15th 2024).

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Shane, Rachel, Cian, Bryan, Ciara, Sinéad, Jack and Charlie, sons-in-law James and John, daughter-in-law Claudia, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (July 25th) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 12 noon. (streamed on St. John’s Church Facebook page).

Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzeimher Society of Ireland (via “Donation” link below) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.