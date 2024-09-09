Kathleen O' Mahony née Whelan, Ballincrossig, Causeway and late of Garrynagore, Lixnaw, on the 8th September 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Dan and sister of the late John Joe. Beloved mother of Margaret (Savage), John and Dan, son-in-law Billy, daughters-in-law Julie and Martina, her loving grandchildren, Domhnall, Muireann, Gearoid, Daniel, Katie, Maria and Mairead, her brother-in-law Patrick and her sisters-in-law Rita, Margaret and Kathleen, neighbours, relatives and many cherished friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (V92Y2E5) this Tuesday 10th September. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Kathleen on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. John the Baptist Church Causeway, livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery Lixnaw.

Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers, Causeway.