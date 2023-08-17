Kathleen Moynihan, Raheen East, Rathmore and Coalpits, Cullen, Mallow, Co. Cork.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the 16th of August. Predeceased by her husband Humphrey, brother Jerry and grandson Simon. Kathleen is sadly missed but fondly remembered by her daughter Mary (Fenton), her sons Malachy, John, Denis and Arthur, brother Mike, daughter-in-laws Jane, Patricia, Nicola and Juliette, grandchildren Ciarán, Jamie, Caitríona, Elisa, Maggie, Anna, Humphrey, Savannah, Luke, Kieran, Noah, Daniel, Arthur and Sarah, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-laws, relatives and friends.
Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam dilís.
Reposing in Tarrants Funeral Home, Millstreet on Friday the 18th of August from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into St Joseph's Church, Rathmore for 11am Funeral Mass on Saturday the 19th of August. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please
