Kathleen (Kitty) Hickey nee Mahony of Keel, Kilflynn died peacefully on 9th June 2023, beloved wife of Michael and cherished mother of Annette, J.P., Caroline, Christina & Michelle.
Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Paul & Shane, daughter-in-law Susan, her adored grandchildren Mia, Chloe, Cara, Kya, Kayla, Kian, Megan & Sean, brother Edward, sister Sheila, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Ray, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (11th June) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/kilflynn ). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.
Rest in Peace.
