Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Curran née Moynihan

Dec 6, 2023 12:02 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Curran née Moynihan, Raeboy, Gneeveguilla.

Dear wife of the late Martin, loving mother of Mary (Drew), John, Tom, Kathleen and Humphrey. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Elizabeth and Mary, son in law, daughter in law, nephews, niece, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday (December 7th) from 6pm to 7:30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla.  Requiem Mass for Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Curran née Moynihan will take place on Friday at 11:30am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

