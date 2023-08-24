Kathleen (Kit) O'Sullivan, Knocknageeha, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore.

Kit, peacefully on 23rd August in the tender and loving care of the staff at the Fuschia Ward, St Columbanus Community Hospital, Killarney. Dearly beloved and cherished by her brother Tim, relatives, friends, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Thursday, 24th August, from 6pm-8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem mass will take place on Friday 25th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Day Care Centre, Rathmore, https://sag.ie/donate/ is the link to the donation page for anyone interested in donating.

Live coverage of Kit's requiem mass can be viewed following the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore.