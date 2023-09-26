Kathleen 'Kit' Moynihan née Lynch, Shronemore, Rathmore and formerly of Gortavehy, Rathmore.
On 25th September 2023, Kit passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin. Predeceased by her loving husband Timothy D. Moynihan, her brother Michael, her sisters Nora (Ciss) O'Connor, Milleen and Mary Dineen, Old Chapel and her nephew Michael O'Connor, USA/Milleen.Sadly missed by her nephews and niece, her sister in law Kathleen Smith, her grandnephews and grandnieces, cousin Dan Duggan (Millstreet), relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore on Wednesday, 27th September, from 6:30pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone (P51 E103). Requiem Mass on Thursday, 28th September, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kit's Requiem Mass will be live streamed by pressing the mobile tab on the following link st-josephs-church-rathmore - MCN (mcnmedia.tv).
