Kathleen Kelliher née O’Shea

Kathleen Kelliher nee O’Shea of Clashatlea, Ballymacelligott and formerly Spá Road, Tralee, Killorglin & Cromane, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at home on 10th September 2024, wife of Sean, cherished mother of Shirley, Shaun, Fergus & Kieran and dear sister of Pat, Eileen, Michael, Gerard and the late Mary Bridget.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Colin, Evan, Colm, Ciarán, Aoife, Lauren, Seán, Dáire and Eva, son -in-law Adrian, daughters-in-law Ann, Liz and Elaine, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at her home in Clashatlea, Ballymacelligott (V92 DK38), Tralee on Thursday (12th September) from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning where Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Rosemary Centre, Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee (Tralee Day Care Centre - Alzheimer), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
