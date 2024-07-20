Kathleen (Kay) Murphy nee Hanifin of Cloghers, Ballyard, Tralee and formerly Fenit.

Died peacefully on 20th July 2024, beloved wife of the late Paudie, cherished mother of Geraldine, Elaine, Des, Mike, Niamh, Grace & Dave and dear sister of the late Josephine, Dermot & Eileen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her fifteen grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Cloghers (V92 YR50), Tralee on Monday (22nd July) from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kay will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via

“Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure

Funeral Home, Tralee.