Kathleen [Kate] Moriarty née Quirke, of Rossmore, Firies, Killarney

Kate passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Wednesday July 17th 2024.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jack, her sister Sheila and her brother Joe.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Julette, her sister Eileen, niece Helena, nephew Tommy, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Sunday evening from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral cortege for Kathleen [Kate] Moriarty [née Quirke] will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Monday morning at 10.50 AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00 AM. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery.

Kate’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-gertrudes-church

House Strictly Private

Advertisement

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.