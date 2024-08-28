Kathleen Carroll née O’Connell, Carhoona and Doonard Crescent, and formerly of Chapel Street, Tarbert. Kathleen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastlewest on Sunday August 25th 2024. Kathleen, ex N.T. (Reenturk and Tarbert, National Schools) is predeceased by her loving husband Jack, her parents Jerry and May (nee O’Connor), her brother Denis and her sister Esther.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughters Siovan and Maura, sisters Carmel (Polly) and Anne, brothers Wim, Fr. Philip and Jerry, sons in law John and Paul, grandchildren Christopher and his partner Kate, Ian and his partner Judy, Marguerite and her partner Stuart, Paddy and Joanne, brother in law Brian, sister in law Vera, great-grandchildren Lily and Hailey, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours, former pupils and teaching colleagues, and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on this Thursday evening (August 29th) from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Friday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. Kathleen’s Funeral Cortege, on route to Kilnaughtin, will be via Doonard Lower, Carhoona and Piermount. Kathleen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com