Karl Quirke of Spá Road, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Karl will be celebrated at 11 am

Mass will be live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Moira, adored father of Tracy, Liam, Carolyn, Joanna, David & Noreen, Brian & Rachel and dear brother of Richard, Anne & Noreen.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Catherine, John, Michael, Jake & Adam, sons & daughters-in-law and partners, brothers & sisters-in-law, nephews & nieces, relatives and many friends.