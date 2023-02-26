Justin Hinchy of St. Patrick’s Terrace, Kilkee, Co. Clare and Tubridbeg, Abbeydorney, died suddenly on 26th February 2023, beloved son of Joan and the late Christy and brother of Lorcan and the late Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving family, his step-father Frankie, girlfriend Vivian, grandparents John & Mary, aunts Nuala, Christina and Denise, uncle Vinnie, cousins, colleagues, sporting teams, fellow students, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (March 1st) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral departing his Kerry home in Tubridbeg at 12 noon on Thursday, travelling via Tarbert to St. Senan’s Church, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Senan’s Church, Kilkee on Thursday (March 2nd) from 6 to 8 pm. Requiem Mass for Justin will be celebrated on Friday (March 3rd) in St. Senan’s Church, Kilkee at 11.30 am. Interment afterwards in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee.

Rest in Peace.