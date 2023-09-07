Julieanne Mc Loughlin née Conway, Crestview, Florida, USA and formerly of Mitchel's Road, Tralee.

Julieanne passed away in Crestview surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her in Ireland and the US. Julieanne’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 9th, in Florida. May She Rest in Peace

I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one.

I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.

I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,

Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.

I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun;

Of happy memories that I leave to each and everyone

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee at 066 71 24129.