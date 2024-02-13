Judy McCarthy née Carmody, "Alexandra House", Blackhall, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Ardfert; February 13th 2024, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, beloved wife of the late James and mother of the late Michelle and sister of the late Rev. Fr. Patrick Carmody and Elsie Mallon, deeply regretted by her loving sons Seamus and Niall, daughters Rhyna, Leesa and Maria, sons-in-law Daniel and Jonathan, daughters-in-law Emer and Niamh, grandchildren Cameron, Zara, Isabella, Kerrie, Grace, Oliver and Jude, sister Eithne, brother Dan, sister-in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane (W91 YPX4) on Thursday from 4pm with removal at 6:40pm to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick & St. Brigid, Clane for 7pm evening prayers. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick & St. Brigid, Clane on Friday at 10:30am, followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Evening Prayers and Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.