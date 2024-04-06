Judy Barry of Fremantle, Australia and late of Lismore, Tralee, died suddenly at her home in Fremantle, Australia, on the 11th March, 2024.

Judy will be sadly missed by her partner John, brother Mike, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and friends at home and abroad.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Hogan's Funeral Home Wednesday 11th April 2024 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm.

Funeral cortége arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee, Thursday the 12th April at 9.30am for Requiem Mass for Judy Barry at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery Tralee.

Mass will be live Streamed on http://www.stjohns.ie

Enquiries to Hoghan's Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119.