Josie Enright Moore, Steales, Kilmallock, and formerly Gortnagross, Athea, Co Limerick, on July 29th 2023, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock, surrounded by her loving family. Very deeply regretted by her devoted daughters Siobhan and Mairead, sons in law Dominic and Macca, her loving sisters, brother, brothers in law, nephews and nieces, extended family, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many good friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing this Monday evening, 31st, from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 7.00pm. Removal to arrive Tuesday for 12noon Requiem Mass at Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, after which Josie will return back to her native Athea for burial at Ahavoner Cemetery, Moyvane.
Recommended
Two Kerry wins in National Boys Matchplay finalsJul 30, 2023 15:13
Late goal gives Colombia win over GermanyJul 30, 2023 14:15
Wiffen misses out on a medalJul 30, 2023 14:10
Kerry go down to CobhJul 30, 2023 14:52
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday reviewJul 30, 2023 14:02