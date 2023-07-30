Josie Enright Moore, Steales, Kilmallock, and formerly Gortnagross, Athea, Co Limerick, on July 29th 2023, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock, surrounded by her loving family. Very deeply regretted by her devoted daughters Siobhan and Mairead, sons in law Dominic and Macca, her loving sisters, brother, brothers in law, nephews and nieces, extended family, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many good friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing this Monday evening, 31st, from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 7.00pm. Removal to arrive Tuesday for 12noon Requiem Mass at Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, after which Josie will return back to her native Athea for burial at Ahavoner Cemetery, Moyvane.