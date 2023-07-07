Josephine Nagle nee O' Neill of Knocklyne), Killorglin and formerly of Dungiven, Co. Derry, passed away peacefully on July 7th 2023 in the care of the staff of St. Joseph's Nursing Home Killorglin and surrounded by her loving family.
Sadly missed by her loving husband John & daughters Anne & Susan, son-in-law Charlie, dearly loved grandchildren Jimmy & Olivia, brother Hughie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Sunday evening (July 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.
Funeral arriving to St. James' Church Killorglin Monday morning (July 10th) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Dungiven, Co Derry.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
