Josephine (Josie) Larkin (nee Sheehan), Clounagh, Reens, Ardagh, Co. Limerick and formerly of Inchebawn, Templeglantine, Co Limerick

Peacefully at Adare and District Memory Care, Croagh, Co Limerick on 10th August 2024. Predeceased by husband Tim, son in law John Gillen, brothers Michael and Dan and sister Nelly.

Sadly missed by sons Tom, Mike, Tim and Dan, daughters Mary, Margaret, Jo, Breeda and Eileen, sons in law Pat, Liam and Pat, daughters in law Anne, Maureen, Janet and Jenny, nieces Margaret and Adi, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Kieran’s Church, Coolcappa V42 V568 on Sunday 11th August from 4 to 6pm. Requiem Mass in St Kieran’s Church Coolcappa on Monday 12th at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please

Enquiries to Kieran Madigan Funeral Director, Main Street, Askeaton, Tel 061 392121.

