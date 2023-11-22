Joseph O’Shea of Leam, Kilflynn, died peacefully, on 20th November 2023, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Bridget and John. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Sophie, Luke and Róisín, son-in-law Michael McCarthy, daughter-in-law Annmarie, brothers-in-law Tom and Owen O’Sullivan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (24th November) from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Joseph will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Rest in Peace.