Joseph (Joe) Dowling of Knocknacaska, Kilflynn and formerly Banna South, Ardfert

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (27th June) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/kilflynn ). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

Family information- Beloved husband of Mary and adored father of Adam & Lauryn.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his parents Frank & Anne, brothers Pa, Francis & John, sisters Aine, Nuala & Grace, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace